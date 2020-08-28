New report says Pennsylvania's magisterial district courts need improved security measures

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts recommends all district court offices have armed security and security screening devices, among other measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Are magisterial district court offices safe?

A new report just released by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts says no.

The information comes from a court task force that was set up in 2019 to review security measures at all 512 magisterial district court offices statewide. The group consisted of judges, court administrators, county commissioners and law enforcement personnel.

Their review discovered that more than 300 security incidents took place at district courts, which is a 30 percent increase from just the year before.

According to the report, the increase in serious and violent incidents “calls into question the safety and security of those who work or appear in magisterial district courts.”