New Providence man dies after police chase in Lancaster County ends in crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old New Providence man is dead following a police chase that ended in a crash.

On October 5 around 8:35 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to Providence Township for a report of a person displaying a gun and behaving abnormally, according to a police release.

That person, later identified as a 48-year-old New Providence man, fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

It was found that this man had multiple outstanding warrants, and police were able to locate the man at the Buck Turkey Hill in Drumore Township.

Police say the man fled the scene, and a short pursuit began heading north back into Providence Township.

According to the police release, the man crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike and died at the scene of the crash.