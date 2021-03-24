New "Healing Arts" program at PCA&D looking to promote wellness, growth among its students

The program will invite a local artist to work with students to create new forms of expression and artwork around healing arts.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design established a new pilot program called "Healing Arts" that promotes art as a tool for healing and growth. The program will invite a local artist to work with students to create new forms of expression and artwork around healing arts.

In a press release, the College said in part: "Establishing a residency program, PCA&D hopes to stimulate creative inquiry and encourage new modes of exploration within the intersections of visual art and medicine while also developing pathways for students in health-related careers."

“At PCA&D, our interests are centered in developing innovative pathways for students to consider projects and job opportunities within evolving creative careers. Healing Arts offers a wide array of career choices spanning diverse communities, settings, and populations in which our trained artists can find rewarding and fulfilling lifelong achievements and opportunities”

The college says their goal is to develop initiatives that promote community healing, wellness, coping and personal growth.

They were provided a $15,000 grant from the Lancaster County community foundation to start with-- However they say the vision they have for the program far exceeds that amount, so they will be bringing community partners that will hopeful sponsor what they have in plan for this new project.

The program is taking place from January through June of 2021.

“We're hopeful that one of the things this will do for our own students is just give them an outlet to reflect on you know--what has this journey looked like for them--how can they engage in some self care and some healing towards their sort of collective reunion to PCAD and how do we again sort of share that message outward to other communities, “ said Todd Snovel, from The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design