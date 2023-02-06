New program connects uninsured Pennsylvanians to health coverage

Path to Pennie connects uninsured Pennsylvanians with health coverage through an optional tax form.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians without health insurance now have a new way to get coverage.

State leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, announced Path to Pennie on Monday. The tax season program connects uninsured Pennsylvanians with health coverage through an optional tax form, the REV-1882.

The Lieutenant Governor says it's important to make sure people know all of their options.

"People who are dealing with a medical emergency or a chronic illness should never have to worry about how they're going to pay their medical bills, how they're going to get treatment or face the choice between buying lifesaving medication or putting food on the table," said Davis.

Tax filers who complete the optional REV-1882 Form will receive a notice from Pennie, which will include an estimate of potential financial savings on coverage as well as a 60-day enrollment window.