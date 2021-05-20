Officials set sights on Lancaster Township property for new prison; neighbors share concerns

The property in question is located along the Conestoga River in Lancaster Township. If built, the new prison would border the water and a nearby cemetery.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "In terms of planning: Is this the best and highest use for this property?" questioned Debbie Stuart, an architect from Lancaster County.

The property in question is the proposed site for a new Lancaster County Prison. Officials are eyeing roughly 75 acres or $3 million worth of the Kreider Family's land in Lancaster Township. The area can be accessed from Highland Avenue or Route 222.

"The idea of it being a prison had never crossed my mind," said one neighbor during the Lancaster County prison board meeting Thursday morning.

If constructed, the new prison would be bordered on three sides by the Conestoga River. The Greenwood Cemetery would border the fourth. Officials see that as favorable to people who live in the area; though, some question if it's the best location or use for the land.

"Waterfront property is a very difficult thing to come by -- whether you're in this county or some other part of the country," added Stuart.

"I just want you to hear and know that has been a very integral part of our lives -- that space," said Michelle Stoner, who lives in Lancaster Township.

Stoner and her husband describe the plot of land as a sanctuary from the noisy 222.

"We see deer back there. We see fox back there. We experience life and nature back there, whereas outside the front door we have cars racing by," she added.

Those in favor of a new facility say the Lancaster County Prison is outdated.

"The 'castle', as we have all come to know it, if you're a resident, here in Lancaster, you see it on King Street, was built in 1851," noted Warden Cheryl Steberger.

She adds the prison lacks enough space for inmate programs, staff parking, and offices. 90% of the building also lacks air conditioning.

"It is an embarrassment to the county to let the prison current facility to stand in place any longer than absolutely necessary," said one man during the meeting.

Warden Steberger noted that some staff have offices in the prison's closets.

There is a push to keep the existing tree canopy along the Conestoga River in tact. Officials are also discussing other public uses -- such as connecting the prison property to neighboring Lancaster County Central Park.

"If this project goes forward, neighbors have to be involved," commented Commissioner Josh Parsons. "I think the [Conestoga] Greenway, I think tying it into other trails, I think having an area that looks almost park like is really important for the community."

Officials say the proposed prison does not have to look like a traditional prison. Parsons said correctional facilities can be constructed now to look like schools.

In terms of why officials think the site is the best location, Parsons also noted that the Kreiders want to sell whereas others do not. Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said a housing developer would face significant challenges trying to build on the land.

The prison board recommended the parcel be purchased.

If all goes planned, the Lancaster County commissioners will take a vote to enter into an agreement of sale on May 25.