Swing and slide into a new playground at Edgemont Community Park

A new playground opened in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, with brand-new equipment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new playground opens on Thursday at Edgemont Community Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

This playground replaces an older version that sat on the same site since 1998.

The Susquehanna Township Parks and Recreation Department replaced the old playground with modern equipment. The playground features brand-new slides, structures and a rope climb.

The new playground also has new handicap accessible equipment, including Americans with Disabilities Act-approved swings.

Construction started back in February. Doug Knauss, parks and recreation director for Susquehanna Township, said he enjoyed the planning process over the past couple months.

Now, he's looking forward to finally opening the playground to the public.

"To have it come to reality, seeing the structure up and see the kids playing on it, that's that's ultimately the best part," said Knauss.

Susquehanna Township and Dauphin County worked together to get the playground project off the ground. The playground was partly paid for through a Dauphin County local share grant program.

The playground will open Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.






