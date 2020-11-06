New PA Dairy Smiles contest includes popular PA Dairymen’s Association Farm Show Milkshake Pop-Up party in celebration of June Dairy Month

The exciting Grand Prize is a special “Milkshake Pop Up Party” for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is launching a NEW “Dairy Smiles” Campaign to celebrate Summer and June Dairy Month, the PA Dairymen’s way – with milkshakes, and they want fans to participate! To enter, anyone 18 years and older is encouraged to share and post their favorite dairy or PA Farm Show milkshake photos between Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on social media with #DairySmiles.

The exciting Grand Prize is a special “Milkshake Pop Up Party” for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg. The winner must host the party by August 30, 2020 at the discretion of the PA Dairymen’s availability.

“We are thrilled to spread extra sunshine and milkshake fun during these challenging times by sharing our delicious and famous PA Dairymen’s milkshakes with folks. We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative and entertaining dairy photos from our fans to celebrate Summer, Dairy Month, and our state’s world-class industry,” said Dave Smith, executive director of PA Dairymen’s Association.

“Imagine a world where you get rewarded for eating delicious dairy foods that produce #DairySmiles. Now you can by simply posting a photo of yourself, your business, family or friends enjoying your favorite dairy products or one of our popular PA Dairymen’s milkshakes. Since ‘Farm Show in June’ was cancelled due to COVID-19, everyone has been asking where they can get one of our signature milkshakes. So, in addition to neighborhood and farm market events, we are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a special ‘Milkshake Pop Up Party,’” added Smith.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced on or about July 10. Other prizes include: the delivery of delicious Penn State Creamery ice cream and a PA Dairymen’s Prize Pack featuring t-shirts, signature cups and more. For a chance to be featured on PA Dairymen’s Association social media AND to win one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences, or to learn more about the contest, visit www.PADairymens.com.

Dairyman Dave reminds everyone that during Dairy Month and beyond, anyone can help our dairy farmers during this pandemic. Here are five steps each of us can take to keep our PA dairy industry thriving and to give back:

Buy milk to support healthy families and vibrant communities, preferably by Choosing PA Dairy. Look for the PA Preferred® Logo or Plant Code 42 on the milk container to ensure that it is made in Pennsylvania. Or, stop by your local farm market. Incorporate more dairy into your daily diet and enjoy easy-to-make dairy recipes. Add an extra ounce or cup of cheese, yogurt, ice cream or milk perhaps and enjoy the diversity of our unrivaled dairy! Donate whatever amount you can to Fill a Glass with Hope® (FAGWH), our charitable fresh milk program, the first statewide effort in the country. To date, in partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania and American Dairy Association North East, FAGWH has provided over 14 million free servings of milk to our neighbors in need. On average, every $1 donated provides eight servings of fresh milk. Visit and share our PA Dairymen's Resources Page that features dairy farm tours, free games, recipes, crafts, STEM experiments, Adopt A Cow, and offers insight into farm life. Share our new public service announcement found on our PA Dairymen’s YouTube at: https://youtu.be/gJzTGm2oebE

Please donate to the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation to support our future dairy farmers. https://www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/donors-and-contributors/donate-now/

DAIRY-DELICIOUS FACTS:

Milk is the official beverage of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is home to more than 6,000 dairy farm families .

. Dairy contributes $12.6 billion in annual revenue for Pennsylvania.

for Pennsylvania. One 8-ounce serving of whole milk delivers 9 essential nutrients including 8 grams of protein.

including 8 grams of protein. A glass of milk contains three of the four nutrients the USDA says are under-consumed by most Americans—calcium, vitamin D and potassium.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, individuals ages 9 and older should consume three servings of milk, cheese or yogurt each day; those ages 4-8 should consume 2½ cups per day.

Every one cow supports $24,000 in annual economic revenue in Pa.

in Pa. Every 10 cows support one job in the state.