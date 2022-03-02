New leaders have economic optimism for downtown York

Several new faces are helping to breathe new life into the city's business district.

YORK, Pa. — Since 2020, businesses have dealt with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and closures.

Now worker shortages and inflation are proving just as challenging.

But through it all, the York County Economic Alliance says its downtown is thriving.

"Our community really gets behind the idea of shopping small and supporting local, understanding when you do those things you're supporting your friends, your family,” said Jonathan Desmarais, the new director of Downtown Inc., which works to support businesses and enhance the quality of life in downtown York.

The new director of Downtown Inc. says he has the numbers to prove it.

In the last two years, 42 new businesses have opened in downtown York, 12 have expanded, and only 10 have shut their doors.

"Not a lot of communities can boast that so we're really proud of the fact that downtown York is a great place to start a business and for businesses to succeed,” said Desmarais.

The Economic Alliance is working together with Downtown Inc. to put York on the map.

Both groups are cautiously optimistic the best is yet to come for the city’s economy in 2022, especially with the planned re-opening of the historic Yorktowne Hotel.

“It's a huge asset to our community,” said Desmarais. “We have a lot of great places to see shows, the Appell Center, a lot of restaurants on Restaurant Row and throughout our three micro-districts and now there will be a place for them to stay.”

It’s creating fresh opportunities for the Economic Alliance’s new marketing manager, who says her efforts are crucial as the city works to draw in new visitors.

“Our goal for this year will be bringing in people from Baltimore and Philly, and also with the opening of the Yorktowne Hotel, they'll have somewhere to stay,” said Hannah Beard, marketing and merchant engagement manager at York County Economic Alliance.

Along with boosting business, YCEA is also putting a new focus on reaching out to the community.

The organization has hired Britney Brooks, a former police officer with the York City School District, as its Director of Community Engagement.

"[I’m going to be] making those connections in the community and throughout the organization. [I’ll be] letting the public know about a lot of the programming and grant funding and different things going on,” said Brooks.

Brooks says her prior position gives her a leg up when it comes to making connections, and her relationships with the city’s youth will also help drive younger crowds downtown.

"Being someone who is already pretty popular with the youth of the community, just getting information out to them and pulling them in and saying ‘Hey downtown York is a place where you belong too,’" said Brooks.