New interfaith chapel opens at Hershey Medical Center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A new interfaith chapel opened today in Dauphin County.

The Hershey Medical Interfaith Chapel opened at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is welcoming to anyone of any faith, or of no faith at all.

Hospital leaders said that the chapel will act as a welcoming place that everyone can visit to heal.

"The chapel will note when people walk through the door that this is here for them to have a human and spiritual experience, as well as a medical experience," said David Simmons, Director of Pastoral Care at Hershey Medical Center.

The new chapel will be open for 24 hours a day seven days a week to provide spiritual and emotional support to those seeking it.

It is located near the south entrance of the medical center. See the campus map for a more detailed location. Hershey Medical Center offers two regular services in the Interfaith Chapel: