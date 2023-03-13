New Idaho docs reveal prosecutor's tactics in Bryan Kohberger case

Documents made public by a judge over the weekend shed some light on the case against the Monroe County man accused of murdering four college students.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Law enforcement in Idaho are saying a lot about their case against Bryan Kohberger without saying much at all.

The judge presiding over the case sealed about 60 search warrants being used to investigate the murder of four University of Idaho students last year.

They may be sealed and redacted, but we do know where investigators were searching and, in some cases, what they were looking for.

The warrants are for dozens of companies, banks, retailers, social media, and dating apps, all tied to Kohberger or one of the murder victims.

The documents show that detectives asked for records from companies, including Amazon and Walmart, that sell the kind of knife used in the murders.

Defense Attorney Joe Toczydlowski from Lackawanna County says this many search warrants are typical in this day and age and with this big of a case.

"It does appear that it's a very methodical, thorough investigation. The fact is, it's a very serious case with four homicide charges. Again, it's very difficult to state why the records might be sealed, but Pennsylvania has very similar rules, and upon the request of the government, certain records can be sealed for good cause," Toczydlowski explained.

The Idaho judge agreed to seal the warrants because the findings could threaten the safety of people associated with the case.

Toczydlowski says it's likely also a move to try to preserve a jury pool.

"It's very unlikely there would be someone who hasn't heard anything about this. There might be a few people, but they might not be the most conscientious jurors."

Unlike the search warrants for Kohberger's home and car in Monroe County, these new documents won't be unsealed. We won't know what investigators found until the case goes to trial.