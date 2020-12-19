New Hope Ministries will announce on Monday $500,000 in emergency assistance funds for people impacted by COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, close to 4,000 people who had never received assistance from New Hope benefited from its emergency services and job training programs.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg will announce on Monday the availability of $500,000 in emergency response assistance funds for people impacted by COVID-19. The Christian social service agency will make the announcement on Facebook Live.

Since the pandemic began, close to 4,000 people who had never received assistance from New Hope benefited from its emergency and basic needs and job training programs, according to the agency.

The emergency response fund can help with needs such as food and eviction prevention, housing, heat and utility assistance. The funding also helps with job training and employment.

"New Hope Ministries recognizes the enormous impact that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the impacts mitigation has had on our neighbors," said Eric Saunders, executive director, in a release. "We know that unemployment is climbing, businesses are shutting down, and people in our communities are being severely affected right now. There is no good time to lose a job, risk losing your home, or not know where your next meal is coming from. We believe that nobody should be hungry, cold, or homeless, especially during the holidays."

New Hope Ministries serves neighbors in need through a network of seven physical food pantry locations and nine mobile pantry sites in south-central Pennsylvania.