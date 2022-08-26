New Holland Summer Fest brings barbecue to Lancaster County this weekend

The annual event highlights barbecue pit masters from across the Northeast. This year, 51 teams are serving up their best ribs, sausage, chicken, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — All the barbecue you can possibly eat is coming to Lancaster County this weekend at New Holland Summer Fest.

The annual event highlights barbecue pit masters from across the Northeast. This year, 51 teams are serving up their best ribs, sausage, chicken, beef brisket, and more.

In addition to being a community event, Summer Fest is also the state championship competition for barbecue.

“The competition is across the country, you can compare it to the NFL or NHL, so there are rules that we have to follow," Event Organizer Nate Martin told FOX43. "The judges also have to take a class, so it's not just anybody coming off the street."

The winning team will take home $8,700 and qualify for the Kansas City Barbeque Society World Invitational in Gadsden, Ala. in November. They’ll also be entered to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Invitation Championship Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn. in October.

Proceeds benefit Garden Spot Fire Rescue.