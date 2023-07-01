New farming technology on display at Farm Show

The display helps connects people with agriculture, as well as connect farmers with better equipment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Farm animals, butter sculptures, and great food aren't the only things you can enjoy at the Farm Show. A few hundred feet from the food court sit thousands of tons of farm equipment.

From utility tractors to the massive FR Forage Cruiser, all the latest farming technology is on display for thousands of Farm Show goers, coming from all walks of life.

“We’ve got folks who live in the city and are learning what the Forage Harvester does, or how a utility tractor is used around a property, up to the folks who have been farming for decades," said Jessica Darr, who runs the Forrester Farm Equipment display. “We’ve really got something for everyone.”

People like the Landis family had a chance to walk around the tractor display Saturday afternoon, and are learning more about the technology that helps farmers bring food to our tables.

“It’s an educational experience for me and my kids, and anybody that comes from anywhere," said Derek Landis. "It’s a learning experience all around.”

Jessica Darr says tractors like the Forage Cruiser help boost productivity by increasing output and nutritional value during harvest.

“At the end of the day, it means a better product, more milk, and a better bottom line for the farmers," said Darr.

She adds the display helps connects people with agriculture, as well as connect farmers with better equipment.