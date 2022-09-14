New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

Officials with "Market on Market" say that they are excited to be able to help local small businesses in Central Pennsylvania.



"We want people to be able to come together. To enjoy the community that we have here in Camp Hill," Rev. Jack Horner, committee chair of the farmer's market said. "But also, be able to support some of the local growers and the creators of so many wonderful food products and other products that are made by people's hands right here. This is just really exciting to be a part of it."