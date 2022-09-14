New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill.
The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
Officials with "Market on Market" say that they are excited to be able to help local small businesses in Central Pennsylvania.
"We want people to be able to come together. To enjoy the community that we have here in Camp Hill," Rev. Jack Horner, committee chair of the farmer's market said. "But also, be able to support some of the local growers and the creators of so many wonderful food products and other products that are made by people's hands right here. This is just really exciting to be a part of it."
From fresh produce to wine to flowers, community members can expect a variety of local products with new vendors added weekly.
While the market does close mid-November, it will reopen in May of next year.
"Market on Market" is sponsored by UPMC and receives additional support through Camp Hill Borough and Trinity Lutheran Church.
For questions regarding the market or to submit a vendor application, contact Market Manager Mitzi Jones at 717-805-7243 or farmersmarket@camphillborough.com.