New eagle's nest cam provides inside look at three eggs laid last month

The "PA Farm Country Eagles" laid a total of three eggs within a week last month.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has partnered with HDOnTap and Comcast Business to provide a live look at a new eagle's nest located in a sycamore tree in rural Pennsylvania.

The new pair of Pennsylvania bald eagles (nicknamed by some as the "PA Farm Country Eagles") laid a total of three eggs in a week.

According to a press release, it is rare that bald eagles lay three eggs.

The press release notes that the first egg was laid on February 13, the second on February 16 and third on February 19.

The first egg should hatch shortly after St. Patrick’s Day.