x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

New eagle's nest cam provides inside look at three eggs laid last month

The "PA Farm Country Eagles" laid a total of three eggs within a week last month.
Credit: FOX43
Screenshot of PA Farm Country Bald Eagles camera

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has partnered with HDOnTap and Comcast Business to provide a live look at a new eagle's nest located in a sycamore tree in rural Pennsylvania.

The new pair of Pennsylvania bald eagles (nicknamed by some as the "PA Farm Country Eagles") laid a total of three eggs in a week.

According to a press release, it is rare that bald eagles lay three eggs.

RELATED: Eaglet that fell from nest at Codorus State Park last week has returned

RELATED: Eaglet expected to be OK after accidentally falling from nest at Codorus State Park

RELATED: It’s back! The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Eagle Cam is back online

The press release notes that the first egg was laid on February 13, the second on February 16 and third on February 19. 

The first egg should hatch shortly after St. Patrick’s Day. 

 You can check out the live stream of the eagle's nest here.