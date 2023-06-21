New bishop installed in Harrisburg

A historic day for Roman Catholics in Central Pennsylvania. Bishop Timothy Senior was installed Wednesday as the new bishop of The Diocese of Harrisburg.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 63-year-old Timothy Senior was installed as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg in a traditional mass Wednesday afternoon at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the capital city.

Senior comes to Central PA from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia where he served as auxiliary bishop.

Bishop Senior was welcomed by the man he was replacing; retiring Bishop Ronald Gainer.

"We thank God, who unceasingly keeps his enduring promise to provide shepherds for the church shepherds after his own heart," said Most Rev. Ronald Gainer.

In his first homily to his new diocese, Bishop Senior thanked the priests and deacons for their service to the church. Telling those in the congregation that he has much to learn from them.

And he certainly did not shy away from the controversies that have enveloped the catholic church in recent years.

"And though these have been difficult years for those who serve in the church, and in some ways for all Catholics, it is imperative that we also call to mind the painful experience of those who are survivors of sexual abuse. I stand ready to do my part," said Senior.