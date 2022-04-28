York Police unveil Neighborhood Safety Patrols program

Officers will be strategically employed to fixed neighborhood locations based on recent crime data, trends, and investigative information, the department said.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department announced plans for an "increasing police presence" in neighborhoods around the city.

Beginning today, "you will begin to see what we are calling 'Neighborhood Safety Patrols' posted throughout the city at various times and in various locations," the police department said in an announcement.

The officers involved will be assigned and strategically employed to "fixed locations in our neighborhoods" to help increase safety, engage with residents, discourage violence, and provide an increased sense of security for residents, business owners and visitors, according to the department.

The officers will be deployed based on crime data, trends, and investigative information, the department said.

However, the announcement tells residents, "if you're having an articulable issue and you'd like to get your neighborhood on the list for these routine neighborhood safety foot patrols, you can submit a request (with the details) at yorkcitypolice.com."