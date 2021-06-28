Need to beat the heat? Here's how to find a cooling center in your area

YORK, Pa. — With temperatures expected to stay in the 90s through most of the week, senior centers, churches and other community organizations will be opening their doors to provide spaces for seniors and other members of the community to beat the heat.
To find a cooling center in your area, try contacting your county's Office of Aging.
Lancaster County: (717) 299 7979
Lebanon County: (717) 273-9262
Dauphin County: (717) 780-6130
Cumberland County: (717) 240-6110
Franklin County: (717) 263-2153
York County: (717) 771-9610
Perry County: (717) 582-5128
Mifflin County: (717) 242-0315
Adams County: (717) 334-9296
Here's a partial list of Central Pennsylvania cooling centers provided by PA211.org.
Dauphin County
Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg: Monday- Friday, 8 am. to 4 p.m.
Cumberland County
Branch Creek Place Senior Center, 115 North Fayette Street Shippensburg: Monday-Friday 717-300-3563
Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1 Newville: Monday-Friday 717-776-4478
Carlisle Senior Action Center, 20 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle: Monday-Friday 717-249-5007
Mechanicsburg Place Senior Center, 97 West Portland Street, Mechanicsburg: Monday-Friday 717-697-5947
Mary C. Schaner Senior Center, 98 South Enola Drive, Enola: Monday-Friday, 717-732-3915
West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Avenue, New Cumberland: Monday-Friday 717-774-0409
York County
During the summer, the county offers these cooling centers once a heatwave is declared.
Hellam Township Public Works Building and Municipal Building, 45 Walnut Springs Road, York: Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. You will need to enter from the door facing Lincoln Highway.
Goldsboro Church of God, 105 West Broadway, Etters
Fileys Lutheran Church,15 S. Fileys Road, Dillsburg
Dillsburg Library, 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg
Red Lion Municipal Building, 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion
Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury
Johnson Controls Cafeteria, 5000 Renaissance Dr., New Freedom
Shrewsbury Township Building,11505 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock
Shrewsbury Borough Building, 35 W. Railroad Ave., Shrewsbury
The Well, 32 Water St., Glen Rock
West York Fire Department, 1341 W. Market St. York
September House, 1251 W. King St., York
St. Jacobs UCC, 100 E. George St., New Salem
New Salem Fire Hall, 65 E. George St., New Salem
Crispus Attucks Association, 605 South Duke Street, York: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-848-3610
Delta Area Senior Center, Inc, 5 Pendyrus Street, Suite 1, Delta: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-456-5753
Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc., 1 North Second Street, Dillsburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-432-2216
Golden Connections Community Center, Inc., 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion:
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-244-7229
Goldsboro Church of God, 103 West Broadway Avenue, Etters: 724-630-4956
Heritage Senior Center, Inc., 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-292-7471
Northeastern Senior Community Center, 131 Center Street Otterbein United Methodist Church, Mount Wolf: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-266-1400
Red Land Senior Center, Inc., 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 717-938-4649
September House, 1251 West King Street, York: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-848-4417
South Central York County Senior Center, Inc, 150 East Main Street, New Freedom: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-235-6060
Stewartstown Senior Center, Inc., 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-993-3488
Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Inc., 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-244-0340
White Rose Senior Center, Inc., 27 South Broad Street, York: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-843-9704
Windy Hill on the Campus, 1472 Roth's Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-225-0733
Yorktown Senior Center, Inc., 509 Pacific Avenue, York: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-854-0693