Need to beat the heat? Here's how to find a cooling center in your area

The heat is expected to be intense through the week, with a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees until Thursday.

YORK, Pa. — With temperatures expected to stay in the 90s through most of the week, senior centers, churches and other community organizations will be opening their doors to provide spaces for seniors and other members of the community to beat the heat.

To find a cooling center in your area, try contacting your county's Office of Aging.

Lancaster County: (717) 299 7979

Lebanon County: (717) 273-9262

Dauphin County: (717) 780-6130

Cumberland County: (717) 240-6110

Franklin County: (717) 263-2153

York County: (717) 771-9610

Perry County: (717) 582-5128

Mifflin County: (717) 242-0315

Adams County: (717) 334-9296

Here's a partial list of Central Pennsylvania cooling centers provided by PA211.org.

Dauphin County

Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg: Monday- Friday, 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Cumberland County

Branch Creek Place Senior Center, 115 North Fayette Street Shippensburg: Monday-Friday 717-300-3563

Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Suite 1 Newville: Monday-Friday 717-776-4478

Carlisle Senior Action Center, 20 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle: Monday-Friday 717-249-5007

Mechanicsburg Place Senior Center, 97 West Portland Street, Mechanicsburg: Monday-Friday 717-697-5947

Mary C. Schaner Senior Center, 98 South Enola Drive, Enola: Monday-Friday, 717-732-3915

West Shore Senior Center, 122 Geary Avenue, New Cumberland: Monday-Friday 717-774-0409

York County

During the summer, the county offers these cooling centers once a heatwave is declared.

Hellam Township Public Works Building and Municipal Building, 45 Walnut Springs Road, York: Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. You will need to enter from the door facing Lincoln Highway.

Goldsboro Church of God, 105 West Broadway, Etters

Fileys Lutheran Church,15 S. Fileys Road, Dillsburg

Dillsburg Library, 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg

Red Lion Municipal Building, 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion

Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury

Johnson Controls Cafeteria, 5000 Renaissance Dr., New Freedom

Shrewsbury Township Building,11505 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock

Shrewsbury Borough Building, 35 W. Railroad Ave., Shrewsbury

The Well, 32 Water St., Glen Rock



West York Fire Department, 1341 W. Market St. York

September House, 1251 W. King St., York

St. Jacobs UCC, 100 E. George St., New Salem

New Salem Fire Hall, 65 E. George St., New Salem

Crispus Attucks Association , 605 South Duke Street, York: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-848-3610

Delta Area Senior Center, Inc, 5 Pendyrus Street, Suite 1, Delta: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-456-5753

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc. , 1 North Second Street, Dillsburg: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-432-2216

Golden Connections Community Center, Inc., 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion:

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-244-7229

Goldsboro Church of God, 103 West Broadway Avenue, Etters: 724-630-4956

Heritage Senior Center, Inc., 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-292-7471

Northeastern Senior Community Center, 131 Center Street Otterbein United Methodist Church, Mount Wolf: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 717-266-1400

Red Land Senior Center, Inc., 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 717-938-4649

September House, 1251 West King Street, York: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-848-4417

South Central York County Senior Center, Inc, 150 East Main Street, New Freedom: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-235-6060

Stewartstown Senior Center, Inc., 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 717-993-3488

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Inc., 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-244-0340

White Rose Senior Center, Inc., 27 South Broad Street, York: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 717-843-9704

Windy Hill on the Campus, 1472 Roth's Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 717-225-0733