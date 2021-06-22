A Dauphin County man in need of a kidney is looking for his perfect match

"Wow..it would be a second life. like having a second life again," said Seaman.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — At the start of 2020, Doug Seaman was a normal 58 year old who aside from having diabetes was healthy.

That is until he started having symptoms that were anything but normal.

"I ended up in the hospital, I was in really bad shape. I didn't feel good," said Seaman.

He was told he had kidney failure and was immediately put on dialysis.

"Were you shocked?"

"Yes I was very shocked," said Seaman.

He says this diagnosis has definitely been a set back for him.

Having a new kidney would mean he can go back to the job he loves so much and resume his everyday activities.

"Wow..it would be a second life. Like having a second life again," said Seaman.

So his next plan was to find a donor. Doug could get a deceased donor or a living donor.

But the waiting time for a deceased donor in Central Pennsylvania is 5 to 7 years.

"Living donors are the best kidney transplants to get because they last longer, they work right away, patients do very well with them," said Sandra Cantera, The Transplant Program Manager at Penn State Health.

Doug knew his best bet to finding a living donor was to try to reach out to as many people as he could, so he created signs that have been displayed all over Dauphin County.

Some of those displays caught the attention of people driving by who have shared the signs on social media.

One of those people was Regan Theresa who saw the sign while at a stoplight.

"I'm like man that's so sad, this poor man. you know, he's so desperate, he's got signs everywhere and we were kind of in the middle of running errands, but my boyfriend's like if you want to turn around to go and get a picture, we can turn around. So I did, I took a picture," said Regan Theresa.

Her picture didn't get much traction on her Facebook page, so she decided to post it to twitter.

"Thinking nothing's going to happen. I have 60 followers on twitter and i never really use it. I was very wrong...It blew up," said Regan.

The post had over 10,000 retweets.

"I didn't expect any of this, but I'm really happy that it's getting the attention so that maybe he can have his life saved," said Regan.

Doug hopes those retweets and shares continue to grow, because that means having a second chance at life.

"If people would share my story it would be a great gift for me," said Seaman.

If you'd like to be a kidney donor for Doug Seaman you can contact:

UPMC-Harrisburg: 717-231-8757

Penn State Health: 717-531-6092