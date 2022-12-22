Nearly $20,000 raised in annual Hops & Vines for Hunger fundraiser

Together with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in Pa. and Pa. Eats, the second annual Hops & Vines for Hunger campaign raised $19,325.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Throughout November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined together to raise funds and awareness towards hunger relief and nutrition education.

Together with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in Pa. and Pa. Eats, it was announced at the Yuengling Brewery & Gift Shop that the second annual Hops & Vines for Hunger campaign raised $19,325.

The funds will be distributed across Feeding Pennsylvania's nine member food banks, with a portion going towards the development of nutrition education resources by Pa. Eats.

Some ways that participants successfully raised money this year included donating a percentage of proceeds from a Hops & Vines For Hunger special, hosting special events, encouraging patrons to round up or add donations to their bill and many more unique fundraisers.

“We are so grateful to all of the participating breweries and wineries for their incredible fundraising efforts in the 2nd annual Hops and Vines for Hunger campaign,” said Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Pa. Jane Clements.

The funds donated towards nutrition education are aimed at highlighting the combined mission of Feeding Pennsylvania and Pa. Eats to not just provide access to fresh, nutritious food, but also educate and provide resources so those facing hunger feel empowered to prepare nutritious meals for their families.