'A hardship' - UGI gas customers happy about rate cut

Effective March 1, customers will see a decrease in their natural gas bill, and we spoke to happy customers about it.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UGI Utilities announced its customers will see an 8 percent decrease in their natural gas bill starting March 1. This comes three months after the company announced a 3 percent increase in rates.

In a statement, Paul Szykman, UGI's chief regulatory officer, said:

"As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers."

By law, if natural gas costs go down, UGI must offer customers that lower price.

We spoke with customers who were happy to hear the news.

"I love it! Yeah, I'll be very happy," said Beverly Puhl.

"That sounds great because let me tell you what, the past couple of months, the gas bills have been very expensive," said Shawn Labadie.

"It's certainly a long time coming, so we can be hopeful that the water and electric companies will maybe follow suit," said Cary Zuckero.

Customers say they mainly have natural gas to heat their homes and have been thankful that the weather this winter hasn't been too bad. Most people agree that while it is a break, there are still other bills to pay, and those costs aren't going down.

"With everything, with inflation and the way things are going with general prices, I think that will be a big help for a lot of people," said Henry Puhl.

"I know it's been a hardship for elderly people and people on fixed incomes too. It's hard for them to keep up with that sort of thing. I think it's a good thing that that rate went down," said Zuckero.

UGI offers budget billing for customers who are struggling to pay and several energy assistance programs for those on a limited or fixed income who qualify.

UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

