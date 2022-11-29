Natural gas company admits to polluting water in Susquehanna County

Coterra Energy entered a plea to Prohibition Against Discharge of Industrial Wastes, a violation of the Clean Streams Law.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A natural gas drilling company was in court in Susquehanna County on Tuesday to admit to a charge of polluting water in the area.

The state attorney general's office filed more than a dozen charges against the former Cabot Oil & Gas Company, now Coterra Energy, back in 2020.

On Tuesday, Coterra accepted responsibility for the years of pollution.

A grand jury investigation found that Cabot's fracking activities were responsible for polluting well water in the Dimock area of Susquehanna County.

Fracking is the drilling process by which water and chemicals are forced into the ground. Under pressure, the fluids are forced underground to crack rocks and release natural gas.

Cabot started fracking there more than 15 years ago. Complaints about how fracking was affecting well water started not long after.

One of those complaints came in 2009 from a woman whose drinking well exploded.

Under the plea agreement, the company must pay a $2,500 fine to the Pennsylvania DEP. The company must also pay $16.29 million for the construction of a new public water supply to be built by Pennsylvania American Water. While that is being built, Coterra will have to pay for whatever water treatment the affected homeowners currently need.

"And they're willing to admit guilt that they have contaminated the waters of the commonwealth, particularly in the Dimock area, which has been contended and asserted since 2008," said anti-fracking activist Vera Scroggins.

