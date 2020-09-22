National Voter Registration Day event held in York to celebrate the right to vote

If you missed the event, there are still many ways to register to vote until October 19th

YORK, Pa. — Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan civic holiday celebrating our right to vote. To celebrate the day, people were out in York trying to get more voters register.

"Is this a new registration," asked Hillary Hasson, Center for Independent Living Opportunities Executive Director.

The organization helped first time voters, like Jaritza Nguyen register to vote.

"It's something I've never done before, said Nguyen. "And with the way everything is, it's important for everybody to register and vote."

Tuesday marks the 9th year of National Voter Registration Day. In that time, nearly 3 million people have registered to vote on this day. Hasson's goal was to get about 20 people registered to vote.

"Get involved as your life depends on it cause it does," said Hasson. 'We need people to vote and be involved because it is our life, it's our civic duty."

If you missed voter registration events but still want to register to vote there are a number of ways you can do so. You can register online, by mail or in person. More information on how to register is on our 2020 Election Voting Guide.