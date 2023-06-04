x
National Student Athlete Day celebrates students' contributions in the classroom, on the field

April 6 is a day to highlight both high school and college student-athletes for their work on the field and in the classroom.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, April 6, students are being recognized for National Student Athlete Day.

The day was started by the Institute For Sports & Social Justice back in 1987 to honor the achievements of high school and college student athletes.

Their goal was for people to recognize students making contributions not only to the sports field but also in their communities.

Right now, nearly 8 million students participate in high school sports across the country.

Since 1987, National Student Athlete Day has honored more than 4.4 million outstanding student-athletes in the United States.

