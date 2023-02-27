Thursday is National Slam the Scam Day; here are some tips to avoid getting scammed

National Slam the Scam Day is an initiative created in 2020 to raise public awareness to combat Social Security-related scams.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Thursday is National Slam the Scam Day, an initiative created in 2020 to raise public awareness to combat Social Security-related scams.

Last year, National Slam the Scam Day expanded to include other government imposter scams, as reported losses from consumers climbed to more than $446 million in 2021.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, reported losses for 2022 are nearly $509 million.

To mark National Slam the Scam Day this year, the Highspire Borough Police Department in Dauphin County is sharing tips to help residents recognize Social Security-related scams and to stop scammers from stealing money and personal information.

Here are four basic signs of a scam, according to Highspire Police:

Scammers pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration. They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures or pictures of employee credentials. Scammers mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase. Scammers pressure you to act immediately. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action. Scammers tell you to pay using a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire or money transfer, or by mailing cash. They may also tell you to transfer your money to a “safe” account. Ignore scammers and report criminal behavior.

To report a Social Security-related scam, you can contact the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

This website also provides more information to help you stay up-to-date on the latest scam tactics.