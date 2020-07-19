National organization traveling the U.S. honors Dauphin County fallen police officer

End of Watch Ride to Remember travels to police departments across the country and pays tribute by displaying their photos.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A national organization honored a police officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

End of Watch Ride to Remember travels to police departments across the country that have lost an officer in the line of duty and pays tribute by displaying their photos.

On Saturday, the Susquehanna Township Police Department became one of its stops.

The organization showcased its trailer that includes a photo of former Lieutenant Robert "Bo" McCallister.

"As you can see we have 146 people on our trailer," said Jagrut Shah, chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty, "and you know there's one common factor, they're all law enforcement."

McCallister died in 2019 from gunshot injuries he received while responding to a bank robbery in 1981.

A sacrifice that organization members say merits recognition and honor.