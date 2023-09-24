National Museum of African American History & Culture celebrates 7 years

The museum is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. It opened to the public in 2016.

WASHINGTON — Seven years ago the first and only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture opened its doors to the public. The National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. is celebrating its anniversary by looking back on its impact.

Established by an Act of Congress in 2003, the museum next to the Washington Monument represents decades of work to establish a national museum the promotes and highlights the contributions of African Americans. Since opening on September 24, 2016, the museum has collected more than 40,000 artifacts and over 100,000 individuals have become members.

It is the 19th and newest museum of the Smithsonian Institution.

#OnThisDay in 2016, our museum first opened its doors to the public. Today, we commemorate 7 years as the nation’s largest destination devoted exclusively to exploring, documenting and showcasing the African American story. #APeoplesJourney #ANationsStory pic.twitter.com/5OLokZr0Zx — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) September 24, 2023

Officials say there are four pillars upon which the museum stands:

It provides an opportunity for those who are interested in African American culture to explore and revel in this history through interactive exhibitions.

It helps all Americans see how their stories, their histories, and their cultures are shaped and informed by global influences.

It explores what it means to be an American and share how American values like resiliency, optimism, and spirituality are reflected in African American history and culture.

It serves as a place of collaboration that reaches beyond Washington, D.C. to engage new audiences and to work with the myriad of museums and educational institutions that have explored and preserved this important history well before this museum was created.

The museum is open 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and noon until 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Free timed-entry passes are required.

