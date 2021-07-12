National gas prices may see a decrease in the coming weeks

Experts say the high prices may see a stabilization within the next month.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has risen to $3.13 according to AAA – a steep increase from a year ago when gas cost just $2.18 a gallon.

Experts say while prices may be steep now, there’s hope ahead for Pennsylvanians wallets when it comes to your energy costs.

Mike Butler, Mid-Atlantic Director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), said that for many, it's not just about gas prices - it's all energy bills.

"The most noticeable one that people feel every day is the gas prices – when you go to fill up the tank of your truck or car, but from your food prices to your utility bills, as energy prices go up you feel it across the board.”

The CEA is the leading consumer advocate for energy to support America's environmentally sustainable energy future.

While the cost to fill-up is high, Butler says there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Initial skyrocketing crude oil prices have drastically slowed down which may lead to a steadying of gas prices.

“In general, I think people are slightly optimistic that this is going to mean that, in the next 30 days, we see a reduction in prices...it’s a little bit of a wait and see, but as production ramps up, prices should come down.”

Butler says for low income families, the price decreases cant come soon enough.

“You know, energy prices are not costs they can easily maneuver around... lights need to come on, you’ve got to be able to get to work, you can’t dodge those costs – and the only way to do that is to continue to ramp up our domestic energy production and capabilities.”