Celebrating National Bike Month in Pennsylvania

National Bikers Month in Pa. might be coming to a close, but the effort to get people out of their cars and onto bicycles continues.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Bicyclists around south central PA have been participating in Bikers Month, which is promoted by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast.

Each May, Penndot participates in National Bikers month, giving people an opportunity to give biking a try and learn the benefits of cycling.

Their mission is simple: to help educate commuters on their best options to get to and from work.

Commuter services of Pennsylvania, a non profit organization, created a free rideshare and rewards program to see how much money people saved by parking their cars and riding bikes instead.

Their findings were astounding.

In 2020, over 31,000 miles were taken off Pennsylvania Roads saving 1,401 gallons of gas. The most eye popping statistic: 17,842 dollars worth of disposable income was saved just from biking alone.

Most bikers do not only bike for personal benefits. Jonathan, a citizen of York County says he did it to help improve the environment, eliminate his carbon footprint and to eliminate an extra car payment.

While May is considered National Bike Month, cyclists are encouraged to bike to work during the summer months as conditions are milder.

Capital Area Transit, Lebanon Transit, rabbittransit and other transportation services offer bike racks to safely store your cycle while traveling, so no excuses!