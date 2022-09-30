National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds.

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County.

As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.

Organizers still expected significant crowds. To prepare for them, vendors took extra precautions, like setting up tents.

Chainsaw carver Joe Dussia of Appalachian Arts Studio set up an additional tent for people to watch him make wood sculptures during the festival. He also treated his unfinished pieces that are vulnerable to moisture.

“Overnight it can get fungus growing on it or something if it’s really wet,” Dussia said. “So I took a spray bottle of vinegar in it with some water and we sprayed everything down to prevent mushrooms from growing on any of it.”

Organizers said vendor spaces had sold out, so visitors will be able to enjoy all their traditional favorites, like fresh, hot apple sauce, apple cider, apple butter and apple pie.

“We’re going rain or shine. The vendors and crafters have to be open, so that’s the best time to come out,” said Festival Chairman Holly Jones.

Even if this weekend is a wash, vendors said there’s always next weekend.

“With the rain, we don’t get as big of a crowd, so that will slow us down a little bit,” Kane said. “As long as we have one good weekend we usually make it ok.”