NAACP Lancaster town hall on Tuesday will inform minority communities on COVID-19 resources and vaccination

Panelists will discuss best practices black and brown patients can take to help mitigate the virus.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — NAACP Lancaster is sponsoring a virtual town hall on Tuesday to provide vital information to black and brown communities about the coronavirus.

The town hall that is part of the Lancaster COVID-19 crisis, will be led by patients Dr. Jeffrey Martin and Dr. Cherise Hamblin, both of Lancaster General Health.

The doctors will discuss best practices black and brown patients can take to help mitigate the virus, including providing information to decrease the stigma around the vaccine.

Shyna Watson, who is the Lancaster branch's religious affairs chair, says it's important for everyone to join the town hall to be informed on recent data.

"We're really trying to keep people as posted as possible, and so that they can try to continue to survive and thrive," said Watson.

The event is part of a series #COVID19CRISIS, where Lancaster residents from marginalized groups can hear directly from health experts who live and work in the community.