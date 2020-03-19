Multiple victims taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster County

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike and Crestmont Avenue.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on March 19 in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike and Crestmont Avenue in East Lampeter Township.

Police say they learned of several gun shots that were fired on the property of the Motor Lodge, resulting in multiple victims being injured.

As a result of the shooting, those victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.