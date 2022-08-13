Two dead, 17 injured after crashes in Berwick, Nescopeck

A Nescopeck man is charged with two counts of criminal homicide after separate incidents in Columbia and Luzerne counties Saturday night.

BERWICK, Pa. — State police charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide early Sunday morning.

Police say Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, is the suspect in two incidents, which include driving a vehicle into a crowd at a busy fundraiser in Berwick and beating a woman to death in Nescopeck.

Two people are dead and 17 injured after two crashes in Berwick and Nescopeck Saturday evening.

The first crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

People from the community were gathered at Intoxicology Department Saturday for a day-long event benefitting the families of the Nescopeck fire victims.

One person died as a result of that crash. Seventeen were injured and are being treated at several area hospitals.

Another crash along Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck happened shortly after. When police arrived, they found a woman dead and a man, later identified as Sura Reyes, who was then taken into custody.

The Luzerne County Coroner's Office identified that woman as Rosa D. Reyes, 56. According to the coroner's release, she was struck by a motor vehicle and assaulted with a hammer.

Sura Reyes was denied bail and is jailed in the Columbia County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Berwick.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the vehicle plowing through the crowd in Berwick is asked to call state police or 9-1-1.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.