Update: 1 dead after crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (9:20 p.m.) One person died and eight patients were taken to the hospital with helicopters involved after a head-on collision on Route 30 West near Prospect Road on Saturday evening, according to the state department of transportation.

Officials said several children were involved and two helicopters were brought in.

There is still no word on the cause of the crash or how long Route 30 West will be closed for clean-up and reconstruction.

Previous:

Multiple people are critically injured after a crash on Route 30 off of Malleable Road in Lancaster County Saturday evening, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m.

Officials said Route 30 West is closed from the river to Prospect Road.