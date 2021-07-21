Multiple hikers struck by lightning while in Grand Canyon

At least four people received medical treatment after being struck by lightning on the Bright Angel Trail.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Two people were struck by lightning and two others received medical treatment from lightning-caused injuries in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon officials said a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were both found unresponsive and were taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center after being struck by lightning.

The man was able to gain consciousness with medical help and the woman, who is now in stable condition, regained a pulse after receiving CPR.

At least two other people took themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic for "lightning splash injuries," officials said.

"This lightning strike is a reminder that monsoon season brings not only rain, but dangerous and potentially life-threatening lightning during thunderstorms," Grand Canyon officials said in a news release. "Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at Grand Canyon National Park as a result of lightning strikes."

Authorities are advising visitors that if they hear the sound of thunder following a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, then they should find shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle.

Lightning strikes in the Grand Canyon on an average of 25,000 times per year. Lightning can strike two points up to 10 miles apart at the same time, officials said.

