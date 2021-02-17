Multiple health systems report zero vaccine doses received amid winter weather

Dr. Michael Ripchinski with LGH says many health systems did not receive their requested doses due to winter weather in the South. Appointments could be impacted.

Vaccine supply is already limited, and some health systems are not receiving their vaccine dose allotment this week.

"Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital actually requested 5,000 Moderna vaccines this week," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer.

However, the hospital in Lancaster received zero doses. Because of the weather, Dr. Ripchinski says the hospital's allotment is stuck in Kentucky.

"Like many providers on the East Coast using UPS and FedEx hubs, they were impacted by the weather this week, and many of us did not get our supply," he added.

The demand for vaccine is already greater than supply.

"That will make it challenging for canceling appointments and scheduling appointments next week as well," explained Dr. Ripchinski.

Can the vaccines get out of Kentucky in time?

"As I understand it because the shipments were delayed in Kentucky, Moderna was making sure the vaccine remained at the temperature it needed to be at so it didn't lose that vaccine," stated Dr. Ripchinski.

The Moderna vaccine remains stable when refrigerated between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 days within its 6-month shelf life. It should not be refrozen once thawed.

"They're reallocating and rethinking the distribution now, since it's been there for a few days," said Dr. Ripchinski.

What about people scheduled to get their second dose?

"The CDC has allowed up to a six week span for Moderna, so hopefully, within the next two weeks, we can get additional second doses into people's arms," responded Dr. Ripchinski.

The lack of allotment comes as Lancaster County Commissioners approve a plan for a mass vaccination site set for Park City Center. They anticipate 6,000 shots to be administered per day once the center is up and running.

Penn State Health also reports no vaccine allotment for this week. Barbara Schindo, a spokesperson for the health system, stated in an email to FOX43: "As of this morning, we have not received any shipments of vaccine this week. Based on appointments scheduled, we are projecting that we will run out of vaccine by the end of the day Tuesday (2/23) unless we receive more vaccine between now and then."

FOX43 is awaiting replies from WellSpan, UPMC, and other health systems in the area.

Lancaster County commissioners urge residents to keep up with VaccinateLancaster.org. The website has more information on vaccine availability, the latest news related to the vaccine, where people can receive their shots, what to do before and after vaccination, and more information.