Multiple exits on Interstate 81 closed after tractor-trailer incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the scene of multiple incidents on Interstate 81 as a result of weather conditions.
Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85 in Lebanon County.
A tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment, causing delays.
It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.