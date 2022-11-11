x
Multiple exits on Interstate 81 closed after tractor-trailer incident

Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85.
Credit: Trooper Beohm

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the scene of multiple incidents on Interstate 81 as a result of weather conditions.

Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85 in Lebanon County. 

A tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment, causing delays. 

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

