Multiple crews on scene at residence fire in Adams County

According to officials, a one-story home on the 100 block of Solomon Road caught fire in the early hours this morning; dispatch received the call around 2:10 a.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a residence fire in Cumberland Township, Adams County, according to dispatch.

Harney Fire Company, Taneytown Fire Company, Gettysburg Fire Department, Barlow Fire Company, Fairfield Fire & EMS, and Irishtown Fire Company are just a few of the units on the scene.

There are no injuries confirmed at this time, but four people have been displaced along with some animals, also according to dispatch.

The Red Cross is assisting, and the fire is now out.