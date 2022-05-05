x
Multi-vehicle crash in York County leaves one man dead

The coroner's office was dispatched to WellSpan York Hospital on May 5 for the reported death of the man, who died after another car reportedly crashed into his.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township has left one man dead, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to WellSpan York Hospital around 6:50 p.m. on May 5 for the reported death of the man, who died after another car reportedly crashed into his. 

The man was the only occupant of a 2007 GMC Canyon that was headed southbound on Route 74 around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. A 2007 Subaru Legacy failed to stop at a stop sign, causing him to crash into the GMC, leaving the deceased with severe injuries prior to his death, according to police. 

The man died shortly after the crash, at 5:33 p.m., the coroner's office says.

The deceased's family has been notified, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The condition of the other driver is not known at this time.

