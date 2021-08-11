One injured following multi-vehicle crash on Route 15

On Nov. 7, Upper Allen Township Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 15. One driver was transported to the hospital.

On Nov. 7 around 2:10 p.m., Upper Allen Township Police responded to a report of a crash on Route 15 South near mile marker 39.3, officials state.

According to authorities, an unknown vehicle traveling on Route 15 pulled out in front of a Honda Odyssey, causing the driver to brake abruptly. This action led the driver of another Honda Odyssey to crash into the rear of the breaking Odyssey.

This crash resulted in another crash after the driver of a Jeep Patriot was unable to stop and collided with the second Odyssey, police state.