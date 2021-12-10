x
Two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County results in minor injuries

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Credit: Upper Allen Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township on Thursday morning, resulting in minor injuries.

On Dec. 9 around 8:40 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Mill Road and College Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to a police report.

After investigating, police found that a Chevrolet Malibu was driving on Mill Road when a Lexus NX300 proceeded through a stop sign before it was safe to do so, causing the two cars to collide, police state.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu had minor injuries due to the incident and was evaluated on scene by EMS.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

