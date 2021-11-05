Mt. Rose Construction still incomplete, Sen. Phillips-Hill unveils bill to prohibit similar contractor practices

The Mount Rose Interchange construction project was given the green light to proceed in 2015. It's expected completion date was set for today.

PennDOT first issued notice to the contractor of the Mount Rose construction project to proceed back on April 20, 2015.

Now in 2021, May 11 was set to be the completion date for the project.

Yet again, it appears the project is still not complete, creating another delay.

According to David Thompson, the District Press Officer for PennDOT, here is what remains to be completed in the project:

Re-open both ramps on North side of Mount Rose Avenue (There is a planned traffic switch scheduled for tonight that will reopen these ramps).

Complete final pavement surface course over the entire project.

Final pavement markings

Install permanent signs

Traffic signal components

Punchlist items of work

There is no new target date for completion.

Pa. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill has been outspoken about the project's delays in the past, and issued a statement on Tuesday.

“When families all across York County gather to celebrate graduations in the next several weeks, their children will have gone through high school or college in a shorter timeframe than it took this contractor to update this interchange along Interstate 83,” Phillips-Hill said.

“A short 14-mile drive down I-83 shows a completely different story where a Pennsylvania-based contractor is on-time and on-budget for the Shrewsbury Interchange project.”

Now, Phillips-Hill is unveiling legislation that would attempt to prohibit the practices used by the Mt. Rose Interchange contractor in other Pennsylvania Highway construction projects.

The bill would require the state agency in charge of the procurement to take into consideration well-documented instances of “change order scheming” from out-of-state companies.

According to the statement, Phillips-Hill knows that the lowest responsible bidder is critical to stretching limited taxpayer dollars to the maximum, but the key is how responsible they have been in the past.

In the case of the Mt. Rose Interchange project, the initial project was quoted at $58.3 million.

To date, the project exceeds $62 million based on reports from last October. Phillips-Hill said the cost overruns coupled with the fact that the deadline has been missed by as many years now as the original proposal stated.