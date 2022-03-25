Community urges West Manchester Township supervisors to approve zoning ordinance for Mr. Q's rebuild

After a devastating fire in January, the owners of Mr. Q's have been working to rebuild in York County, but a zoning ordinance is in their way.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At a West Manchester Township supervisors meeting on Thursday, members of the community reminisced on the impact of Mr. Q's Family Skate Center in York County.

"I was being bullied in school and Mr. Q's was my safe space outside of home," a resident of West Manchester Township said.

"I'd rather see these kids at the skating place than being out in the street," another York County resident said.

After a devastating fire in January, the owners have been working to rebuild, but a zoning ordinance is in their way.

Under the current zoning law, Mr. Q's is considered a non-conforming business in a commercial zone. The only way the owners will be able to rebuild is to file a variance with the zoning board, which is a lengthy process causing many residents frustration.

"Citizens are frustrated by politicians playing politics and that is again what I think we are seeing here...again," another West Manchester Township resident said.

West Manchester Township Supervisor Ron Rouman proposed an amendment to this ordinance to allow Mr. Q's to rebuild. However, some board members weren't in agreement with this ordinance.

"They want us back, I want to be back, but I understand everybody's point of view," Frank Quintin, owner of Mr. Q's said.