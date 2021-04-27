Move Over Law now in effect: What drivers need to know

The law comes with harsher penalties if drivers don't move over or slow down when approaching emergency scenes or disabled vehicle.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today, a new law takes effect requiring drivers move over when approaching an emergency scene.

The focus of this law is ensuring emergency responders stay safe when responding to an emergency near or on the side of the road. Beginning today, drivers could face tougher penalties for not moving over or slowing down when approaching a traffic stop of disabled car on the side of the road.

Drivers approaching an emergency response area who are unable to merge into a lane further away from the response area will need to slow down to at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing or where road crews have lighted flares or posted signs. For the average driver to be covered by the move over law, you need to do two of the following; use your hazards, caution signs, or road flares.

Fines start at $500 for first time offenders. Once you reach your third offense, it comes with a $2,000 fine and 90-day license suspension. Penalties increase if someone is injured or killed with fines up to $10,000 and six-month license suspension.