Motorcyclist dies after crash in Jackson Township

The York County Coroner says a motorcyclist died after a crash in Jackson Township Friday night.

The coroner was dispatched at approximately 10:40 p.m. for a reported fatality as a result of an automobile and motorcycle crash on the 5900 block of West Lincoln Highway.

Officials say a man was found dead at the scene and was the solo occupant of the motorcycle.

The coroner says the motorcyclist was driving westbound on Lincoln Highway West in the eastbound lane when a Hyundai Tiburon, also in the eastbound lane, attempted to swerve to miss the motorcycle, but the motorcycle driver struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The conditions of any others invovled is not known at this time, according to the coroner.