x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcycle crash in Lancaster County leaves one dead, closes part of Route 441

Police responded to the scene of the crash on the 100 block of College Avenue near East Hoover Street in Mountville Borough at 12:17 a.m. Friday.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash has left one person dead in Mountville Borough, according to dispatch. 

Police responded to the scene of the crash on the 100 block of College Avenue near East Hoover Street in Mountville Borough at 12:17 a.m. Friday., where one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There is no word on other injuries. 

There is a road closure in the area and the scene is still active, dispatch says. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster County organization hosts free NARCAN giveaway as overdose deaths rise in Central Pa.