Picking flowers to impress mom on Mother's Day | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield headed over to Royer's Flowers and Gifts in York to learn what it takes to make flower arrangements for Mother's Day.

YORK, Pa. — Mother’s Day means flowers!

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to Royer's Flower Shop in York to learn what it takes to prepare for their busiest day of the year.

Barry Spengler, chief administrative officer of Royer's Flowers and Gifts, said every year is getting busier than the next.

“It's about 10 times what we normally do on a given day," said Spengler. "If you say you do 50 deliveries, you'll do 500."

Spengler said it's so busy, his team started preparing for this Mother's Day…last summer.

“The flowers have to come right at the right time to start making the arrangements," said Spengler. "If you don't do that, you won't have enough."

It's true that anyone can make a flower arrangement. But Spengler said to make it strong for delivery, it takes a little extra effort.

Spengler showed Tyler that they use tape to make a "grid" in the flower vase. This grid not only organizes the arrangement for the florist; it also holds the flowers together to decrease the risk of falling apart.

“It's all just pretty much structural," said Spengler. "It has to be very structurally sound, or it's not going to make it where it should go.”

But once the florist is ready to pick and place the flowers in the vase, Spengler says he wants their creativity to bloom.

“Everybody's eyes are different," said Spengler. "You can't say, 'that's an ugly arrangement;' no, its the eye of the beholder."

Even with creativity blossoming, Spengler said Mother's Day can be very hectic.

But Spengler said his favorite part is seeing the final product light up someone's day.

“It's really cool to see it all come together and get out the door and get to the customer," said Spengler. "They're so happy to see you."