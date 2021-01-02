Mother Nature doesn't make it easy to clear the way for cars

Monday's storm brought a snow/sleet mix to the area with some breaks in between

The changing weather hasn't made it easy on road crews working to keep ahead of the storm. The biggest problem: mother nature can't seem to make up her mind.

Plow truck driver Mike Eisenhart makes it his business to dig other businesses out during the winter as the owner of Mike's Professional Lawn Care. He said his biggest challenge Monday was, "the break in the storm, honestly. A storm from start to finish is easy, you know. You come in , do a full plow, get it curb to curb, salt everything down and make it safe. When you have the delay in the storm some people don't want to have their entire lot clear because they know you're coming back for a second time. So, it makes it kind of difficult."

In York City, meantime, crews remained focused on salting the streets. Nearly 11 workers were on hand to manage 10 trucks along different routes.