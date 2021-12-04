Mosques in Central PA get ready to celebrate Ramadan with safety guidelines

"For the last year not to have anything, to have something this year, is a great blessing and you know we’re thankful that the situation has improved."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been almost two years since Ramadan celebrations looked like this.

People hugging, kissing and embracing during a time meant for self-reflection, fasting and praying.

"It’s probably the month in which Muslims around the world begin to feel the fellowship and the bond of coming together to pray with one another, to pray with family, to pray with community members," said Taha Adeseun from the Islamic Center of Pennsylvania.

And while the coming together will not look like what it did pre-pandemic, there’s certainly hope that at least this year’s gatherings will look a little much closer to that.

During Ramadan, the Islamic Center of Pennsylvania will doing prayers outside of the center and instead of breaking fast and gathering for a meal together, they will be providing to go bags.

"For last year to not to have anything, to have something this year, is a great blessing and you know we’re thankful that the situation has improved," said Adeseun.

The Hershey Islamic Center will also make adjustments this year.

They will be providing masks, encourage people to bring their own prayer mat and will be limiting the center to 25 people.