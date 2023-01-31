Largest building in Lancaster County could help transform downtown Lancaster

Developers said an estimated $12.1 million positive financial impact and over 100 jobs could make its way to downtown Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster will be adding a new 20-story residential tower to their skyline.

Called the Mosaic, a Willow Valley Communities' project, this brand-new senior living residential community high rise will be the tallest building in Lancaster County.

The tower will stand on the old LNP print production building site on South Queen Street.

Developers said the new building will have an estimated $12.1 million positive financial impact on Lancaster with $10.4 million yearly tied to the spending needed for the building's operation and $1.7 million yearly tied to the spending at greater Lancaster community businesses by its residents and out-of-town visitors.

Willow Valley Communities said that their Mosaic building will create an estimated 100-125 new jobs in downtown Lancaster.

On late Tuesday morning, the Willow Valley Communities held a press conference at their community center in West Lampeter Township to discuss these details and more.